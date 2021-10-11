BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Down 5.3%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 31,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,808,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get BEST alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BEST by 5,791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in BEST during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BEST during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in BEST during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BEST during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.