Beyond Finance (BYN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $122,449.00

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001360 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $122,449.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00059058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00077246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,059.65 or 1.00154673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.36 or 0.06028210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

