Bezant (BZNT) Hits Market Cap of $852,391.69

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Bezant has a market cap of $852,391.69 and approximately $191.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bezant has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.75 or 0.00203156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00094803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

