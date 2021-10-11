BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 202,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,564,847 shares.The stock last traded at $56.70 and had previously closed at $55.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $768.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

