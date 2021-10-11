Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $496,728.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,047.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,240 shares of company stock worth $4,465,698. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

