BIDR (BIDR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $15.82 million and $25.27 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00058242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00125187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,385.99 or 0.99360093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.04 or 0.06088266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

