BinaryX Market Capitalization Hits $103.03 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $103.03 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $55.88 or 0.00097295 BTC on major exchanges.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,357,485 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,779 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

