Bintex Futures Price Hits $1.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $100,792.31 and $234,197.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00058255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00125315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00075408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,731.03 or 0.99615065 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.71 or 0.06096035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

