BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. 27,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,259. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The company had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

