BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $14.46 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

