Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $381.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,154. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

