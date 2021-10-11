Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 562,998 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.91% of Biogen worth $468,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Biogen by 10.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 13.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $285.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.