Bionic (BNC) Hits Market Capitalization of $94,105.75

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. Bionic has a total market cap of $94,105.75 and $2.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bionic coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bionic has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.20 or 0.00503953 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $597.07 or 0.01051327 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bionic Profile

Bionic (CRYPTO:BNC) is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io . The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Buying and Selling Bionic

