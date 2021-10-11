Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) vs. Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Head to Head Survey

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, meaning that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gulfport Energy and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus target price of $7.20, indicating a potential upside of 34.58%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 0.01 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -0.01 Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 3.60 -$43.16 million N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76%

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.