Bismuth (BIS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $114.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $114.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 47.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008907 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 201.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,542,438 coins and its circulating supply is 22,397,767 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

