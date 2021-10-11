Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Up to $11.35

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $11.82. Bit Digital shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 80,842 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $692.34 million, a P/E ratio of 178.57 and a beta of 4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bit Digital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bit Digital by 3,182.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

