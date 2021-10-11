BitBall (BTB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.09 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 46.6% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $2.09 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,561.04 or 1.00066839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00058961 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00050369 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001190 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.23 or 0.00518782 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.