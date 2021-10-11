Bitball Treasure Market Capitalization Achieves $34.78 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for approximately $77.30 or 0.00134110 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $34.78 million and approximately $319,273.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

