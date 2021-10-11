BitCoal Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $20,435.49 and $34.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.07 or 0.00481198 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

