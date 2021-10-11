Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $207.43 or 0.00361447 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $3.85 billion and $30,529.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,389.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.42 or 0.01058410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.12 or 0.00310373 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00038439 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

