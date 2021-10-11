Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading 101.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 101.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $169,262.37 and $220.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00036412 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001180 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

