Bitcoin Incognito Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $103,882.85 and approximately $32.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

