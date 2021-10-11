Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits Market Cap of $7.39 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $7.39 million and $2,318.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00002687 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00210131 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00122743 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00129536 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.