BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Cap Achieves $1.14 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $381.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,011,949 coins and its circulating supply is 4,800,495 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

