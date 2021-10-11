Bitcoinus Market Cap Achieves $3,478.17 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,478.17 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,661.08 or 1.00040762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00055311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00048074 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001164 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.07 or 0.00506740 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

