BitcoinZ Achieves Market Cap of $5.56 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $7,594.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

