Bitgear (GEAR) Price Up 5.8% This Week

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 29.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Bitgear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $31,939.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitgear alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00058298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00125393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00075563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,733.48 or 0.99960267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.97 or 0.06108551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgear Coin Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,596,579 coins. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.