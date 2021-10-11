Bitradio (BRO) Hits Market Cap of $90,300.95

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $90,300.95 and approximately $49.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00292771 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,523,526 coins and its circulating supply is 10,523,522 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

