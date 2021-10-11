BitTorrent (BTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.41 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $330.88 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00066170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011829 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005474 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003349 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

