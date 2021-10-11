BitTube Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,023.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $9,023.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTube has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.07 or 0.00481198 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 323,928,256 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

