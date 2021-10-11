BitWhite Market Cap Hits $117,343.65 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $117,343.65 and $172,525.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

