Bitzeny 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $93.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $348,782.33 and $93.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 56.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00311149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

