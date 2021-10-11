BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,537,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 154,579 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.18% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $173,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $39,907,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 70.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $928.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

