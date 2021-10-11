Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Black Hills worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1,232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Black Hills by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKH stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

