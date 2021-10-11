BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,229,922 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.78% of BigCommerce worth $172,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIGC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $29,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 68.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Shares of BIGC opened at $50.68 on Monday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 1.35.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $121,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,369,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,203 shares of company stock worth $26,022,608 in the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

