BlackRock Inc. Acquires 179,462 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.36% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $180,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 608.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRTX opened at $119.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.06 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.50.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Paul acquired 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.63 per share, for a total transaction of $124,960.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total transaction of $285,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,104,975 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

