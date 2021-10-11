BlackRock Inc. Acquires 49,911 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,968,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.51% of Sonic Automotive worth $177,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $54.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.55.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.