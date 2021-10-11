BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595,193 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.95% of Zumiez worth $176,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Zumiez by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,612 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $40.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

