BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751,861 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.94% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $183,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,289,000 after buying an additional 2,271,630 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after buying an additional 625,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after buying an additional 424,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after buying an additional 83,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 672,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,744,000 after buying an additional 105,105 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

