BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 355,261 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.41% of Heartland Financial USA worth $186,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTLF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

