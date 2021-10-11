BlackRock Inc. Buys 107,539 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,611,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.87% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $175,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,142,000 after purchasing an additional 220,696 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $770,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 233.4% during the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 28,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $66.10 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.73.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

