BlackRock Inc. Buys 133,844 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,310,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.80% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $175,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $36.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. Analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

