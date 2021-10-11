BlackRock Inc. Buys 3,831,383 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831,383 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.26% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $171,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,503 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,233 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,860.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 923,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after acquiring an additional 830,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 632,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 600,948 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESRT opened at $10.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -173.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

