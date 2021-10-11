BlackRock Inc. Buys 5,897,736 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 154.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,897,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.94% of Constellium worth $183,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,688 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Constellium by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,871,000 after buying an additional 287,354 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,840,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after buying an additional 71,575 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,380,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after buying an additional 580,921 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.62. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 707.22%. On average, analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

