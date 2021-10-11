BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,584,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 540,483 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.33% of Allison Transmission worth $182,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

ALSN opened at $35.62 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.73.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

