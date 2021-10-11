BlackRock Inc. Has $171.69 Million Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,124,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.70% of Domo worth $171,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Domo by 511.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 94,754 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $20,238,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 9.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $11,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $80.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $98.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.