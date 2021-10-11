BlackRock Inc. Has $172.98 Million Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,375,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 192,296 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.59% of AngioDynamics worth $172,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 77.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $25.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

