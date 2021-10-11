BlackRock Inc. Has $176.11 Million Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,206,646 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.43% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $176,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 62.8% in the second quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,137,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 56.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 118.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 106,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 214,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 50,388 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

IOVA stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.84. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

