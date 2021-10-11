BlackRock Inc. Has $176.25 Million Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,415,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,252 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.58% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $176,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of MNR stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.