BlackRock Inc. Has $186.52 Million Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.46% of Paramount Group worth $186,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after buying an additional 4,046,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 538.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 1,634,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after buying an additional 1,442,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Paramount Group by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,150,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after buying an additional 1,100,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,706,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after buying an additional 1,077,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

PGRE opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.45. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.11.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

